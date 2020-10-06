Finance RBI MPC most likely to opt for status quo; liquidity in surplus will be key intent, says Centrum Updated : October 06, 2020 07:41 PM IST The focus of RBI will be to keep liquidity in surplus in order to maintain the low cost of capital, said the brokerage. With retail headline inflation above the tolerance limit for the 5th consecutive month in August, the RBI will be more focused on keeping that under-control, explained Centrum. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.