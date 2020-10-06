  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Finance

RBI MPC most likely to opt for status quo; liquidity in surplus will be key intent, says Centrum

Updated : October 06, 2020 07:41 PM IST

The focus of RBI will be to keep liquidity in surplus in order to maintain the low cost of capital, said the brokerage.
With retail headline inflation above the tolerance limit for the 5th consecutive month in August, the RBI will be more focused on keeping that under-control, explained Centrum.
RBI MPC most likely to opt for status quo; liquidity in surplus will be key intent, says Centrum

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Property developers may have already matched last year's H1 sales numbers

Property developers may have already matched last year's H1 sales numbers

Fundraising by corporates up 64% to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in August

Fundraising by corporates up 64% to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in August

Livve raises $1.5 million in seed funding

Livve raises $1.5 million in seed funding

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement