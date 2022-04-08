RBI Monetary Policy: Here's the full text of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' speech

Monetary Policy: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged in its first bi-monthly policy meeting of FY23, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. Here is the full text of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' speech -

This is the 11th time in a row that the central bank has maintained a status quo on the key policy rate.
With no change this time as well, the repo rate currently stands at 4 percent. The reverse repo rate has been maintained at 3.35 percent.
The central bank has decided to continue with “accommodative” stance though with a focus on withdrawal "to ensure inflation remains within target while supporting growth". The RBI in previous policies had said that the “accommodative” stance could continue for as long as necessary to revive growth.
Read the full text of Das' speech here:
Two years ago in March 2020, we began a journey to fight the onslaught of
COVID-19 on our economy with courage and determination. During the period
thereafter, the Reserve Bank has successfully navigated its course through turbulent waters. While the pandemic has scarred our psyche and tested our resilience, we have responded with bold, unconventional and resolute measures to stabilise the economy through  three  waves  of  the  pandemic.  As  the  situation  normalised, we have taken measures towards rebalancing liquidity conditions while ensuring that our actions are nimble and proactive but well-timed.
2.  Now two years later, as we were emerging out of the pandemic situation, the global economy has seen tectonic shifts beginning 24th February, with the
commencement of the war in Europe, followed by sanctions and escalating
geopolitical  tensions.  We  are  confronted  with  new  but  humungous  challenges  – shortages in key commodities; fractures in the international financial architecture; and fears  of  deglobalisation.  Extreme volatility  characterises  commodity  and  financial markets. While the pandemic quickly morphed from a health crisis to one of life and livelihood, the conflict in Europe has the potential to derail the global economy. Caught in  the  cross-current  of  multiple  headwinds,  our  approach  needs  to be cautious but proactive  in  mitigating  the  adverse impact on India’s  growth,  inflation  and  financial
conditions. We are, however, reassured by the strong buffers that we have built over the past few years, including large foreign exchange reserves, significant improvement in external sector indicators and substantial strengthening of the financial sector, all of which would help us to weather this storm. Once again, we in the RBI stand resolute and in readiness to defend the economy and navigate out of the current storm.
Decisions and Deliberations of the Monetary Policy Committee
3.  Against this backdrop, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met on 6th, 7th and 8th April 2022 and, based on an assessment of the macroeconomic situation and the outlook, voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. The  MPC  also  decided  unanimously  to  remain  accommodative  while  focussing  on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward,  while  supporting  growth.  The  marginal  standing  facility  (MSF)  rate  and  the Bank  rate  remain  unchanged  at  4.25  per  cent.  Further,  it  has  been  decided  by  the Reserve Bank to restore the width of the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) corridor
to  50  basis  points,  the  position  that  prevailed  before  the  pandemic.  The  floor  of the corridor will now be provided by  the newly  instituted standing deposit facility (SDF), which will be placed 25 basis points below the repo rate, i.e., at 3.75 per cent. I shall explain the details in this regard later in my statement.
4.  Let me first dwell upon the MPC’s rationale for its decision on the policy rate and the stance. Since the MPC’s last meeting in early February 2022, the expected positive  benefits  from  the  ebbing  Omicron  wave  have  been  offset  by  the  sharp escalation  in  geopolitical  tensions.  This has significantly  changed  the  external  and domestic landscape. Concerns over protracted supply disruptions have rattled global commodity  and  financial  markets,  given  the  significant  share  of  the  two  economies engaged in war in global production and exports of key commodities like oil and natural gas;  wheat  and  corn;  palladium,  aluminium  and  nickel;  edible  oils;  and  fertilisers. Global crude oil prices briefly crossed US$ 130 per barrel, touching their highest level since 2008 and remain volatile at elevated levels, despite some correction. Global food prices along with metal and other commodity prices have also hardened significantly. Risk aversion towards assets of emerging market economies (EMEs) has increased, leading  to  large  capital  outflows  and  a  depreciating  bias  in  their  currencies.  These developments  have, first,  ratcheted  up  the projections  of  global  inflation,  which was already  running  well  above  targets  in  major  countries;  and  second,  will  produce sizeable adverse impact on output across geographies.
5.  The geopolitical tensions have exacerbated at a time when the global economy was grappling with a sharp rise in inflation and consequent monetary policy normalisation in major advanced economies. Global supply chain disruptions and input cost pressures are now expected to linger even longer. The resurgence of COVID-19 infections in some major economies in March and the associated lockdowns run the risk  of  further  aggravating  the  global  supply  bottlenecks  and  input  cost  pressures. World trade and output and  hence external demand are likely to be weaker than envisaged two months ago.  Overall,  the  external  developments  during  the  past  two months  have  led  to  the  materialisation  of  downside  risks  to  the  domestic  growth outlook  and  upside  risks  to  inflation  projections  presented  in  the  February  MPC resolution. Inflation is now projected to be higher and growth lower than the assessment in February. Economic activity, although recovering, is barely above its pre-pandemic level. Against this backdrop, the MPC decided to retain the repo rate at 4 per cent. It also decided to remain accommodative while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth.
Assessment of Growth and Inflation Growth
6.  According to the second advance estimates released by the National
Statistical Office (NSO) on February 28, 2022, real GDP rose by 8.9 per cent in 2021-22.  Private  consumption  and  fixed  investment  –  key  drivers  of  domestic  demand  – however, remain subdued, with these two components being only 1.2 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively, above their pre-pandemic levels. On the supply side, contact-intensive services  still  trail  the  2019-20  level.  Nevertheless,  the  Indian  economy  is steadily reviving from its pandemic induced contraction.
7.  During  2021-22,  weakness  in  economic  activity  resurfaced  in  Q3  and  got exacerbated  by  the  emergence  of  the  Omicron  variant  in  January  2022. A gradual turnaround has been noticed during February, although in March 2022 a mixed picture was seen. Some contact-intensive activities have regained traction amidst declining infections  and  removal  of  restrictions.  Several  high  frequency  indicators  –  railway freight;  GST  collections;  toll  collections;  electricity  demand;  fuel  consumption;  and imports  of  capital  goods  posted  robust  year-on-year  expansion  during  February-March.  With  the  easing  of  restrictions,  domestic  air  passenger  traffic  rebounded  in
March. According to our surveys, consumer confidence is improving and households’ optimism in outlook for the year ahead has strengthened with an uptick in sentiments. Business  confidence  is  in  optimistic  territory  and  supportive  of  revival  in  economic activity.  On  the  other  hand,  passenger  vehicle  sales  and  registrations  continue  to contract, though at a moderating pace. Both manufacturing and services PMIs remain in  the  zone  of  expansion;  while  manufacturing  PMI  moderated  slightly  in  March, services and composite showed improvement.
8. Going  forward,  robust  Rabi  output  should  support  recovery  in  rural  demand, while a pick-up in contact-intensive services should help in further strengthening urban demand.  Investment  activity  may  gain  traction  with  improving  business  confidence, pick  up  in  bank  credit,  continuing  support  from  government  capex  and  congenial financial  conditions.  Capacity  utilisation  (CU)  in  the  manufacturing  sector  recovered further  to  72.4  per  cent  in  Q3:2021-22  from  68.3  per  cent  in  the  previous  quarter, surpassing the pre-pandemic level of 69.9 per cent in Q4:2019-20.
9. As the horizon was brightening up, escalating geopolitical tensions have cast a shadow on our economic outlook. Although India’s direct trade exposure to countries at the epicentre of the conflict is limited, the war could potentially impede the economic recovery through elevated  commodity  prices  and  global  spillover  channels.  Further, financial  market  volatility  induced  by  monetary  policy  normalisation  in  advanced economies,  renewed  COVID-19  infections  in  some  major  countries  with  augmented supply-side  disruptions  and  protracted  shortages  of  critical  inputs,  such  as  semi-conductors and chips, pose downside risks to the outlook. Taking all these factors into consideration,  real  GDP  growth  for  2022-23  is  now  projected  at  7.2  per  cent  with Q1:2022-23 at 16.2 per cent; Q2 at 6.2 per cent; Q3 at 4.1 per cent; and Q4 at 4.0 per cent, assuming crude oil (Indian basket) at US$ 100 per barrel during 2022-23.
Inflation
10. The  February  2022  meeting  of  the  MPC  had  projected  a  moderating  path  for inflation during 2022-23. Heightened geopolitical tensions since end-February have, however, upended the earlier narrative and considerably clouded the inflation outlook for the year. On the food price front, a likely record Rabi harvest would help to keep domestic prices  of  cereals  and  pulses  in  check.  Global  factors  such  as  the  loss  of  wheat  supply  from  the  Black  Sea  region  and  the  unprecedented  high  international prices  of  wheat  could,  however,  put  a  floor  under  domestic  wheat  prices.  Edible  oil
price pressures are likely to remain elevated in the near-term due to export restrictions by  key  producers  as  well  as  loss  of  supply  from  the  Black  Sea  region.  Feed  cost pressures  could  continue  due  to  global  supply  shortages,  which  could  also  have  a spillover impact on poultry, milk and dairy product prices.
11.  Coming to non-food items, the spike in international crude oil prices since end-February  poses  substantial  upside  risk  to  inflation  through  both  direct  and  indirect effects.  Sharp  increase  in  domestic  pump  prices  could  trigger  broad-based  second round  price  pressures.  A  combination  of  high  international  commodity  prices  and  elevated logistic disruptions could aggravate input costs across agriculture, manufacturing  and  services  sectors.  Their  pass-through  to  retail  prices,  therefore, warrants continuous monitoring and pro-active supply management. Financial markets  are  likely  to  remain  volatile  on  rising  risk  premia,  dislocations  in  trade  and capital flows and divergent monetary policy responses across central banks. Taking into account these factors and on the assumption of a normal monsoon in 2022 and
average crude oil price (Indian basket) of US $ 100 per barrel, inflation is now projected at 5.7 per cent in 2022-23, with Q1 at 6.3 per cent; Q2 at 5.8 per cent; Q3 at 5.4 per cent; and Q4 at 5.1 per cent.
12. It may, however, be noted that given the excessive volatility in global crude oil prices since late February and the extreme uncertainty over the evolving geopolitical tensions,  any  projection  of  growth  and  inflation  is  fraught  with  risk,  and  is  largely contingent upon future oil and commodity price developments.
13. In  this  context,  continuation  and  deepening  of  supply  side  measures  may alleviate food price pressures and also mitigate cost-push pressures across
manufacturing and services. On our part, let me assure all stakeholders that as in the past,  the  Reserve  Bank  will  use  all  its  policy  levers  to  preserve  macroeconomic stability and enhance the resilience of our economy.  The situation is dynamic and fast changing and our actions have to be tailored accordingly.
Liquidity and Financial Market Conditions
14. As stated earlier, the macroeconomic outlook is undergoing tectonic shifts and our  policy  response  has  to  be  pre-emptive  and  re-calibrated dynamically  to  the  evolving  outlook.  The  Reserve  Bank  will  continue  to  adopt  a  nuanced  and  nimble footed approach to liquidity management while maintaining adequate liquidity in the system.  At  present,  liquidity management  is  characterised  by  two-way  operations: through  variable  rate  reverse  repo  (VRRR)  auctions  of  varying  maturities  to  absorb liquidity;  and  variable  rate  repo  (VRR)  auctions  to meet  transient  liquidity  shortages
and offset mismatches. This approach will be continued.
15. It may be noted that the interest rate for around 80 per cent of the total liquidity absorbed under the LAF during Q4:2021-22 has firmed up close to the policy repo rate due to the rebalancing  of  liquidity  through  VRRR  auctions.  Accordingly,  financial market  participants  have  been  prepared  for  the  eventual  normalisation  of  the  LAF corridor.
16. Further,  it  has  now  been  decided  to  fully  restore  the  liquidity  management framework  instituted  in  February  2020,  albeit  with  some  refinements  to  enhance  its effectiveness. Accordingly, the following measures are being instituted: (i) The amendment to Section 17 of the RBI Act in 2018 empowered the Reserve Bank to introduce the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF). By removing the binding collateral  constraint  on  the  central  bank,  the  SDF  strengthens  the  operating framework of monetary policy. Accordingly, it has now been decided to introduce the  SDF  as  the  floor  of  the  LAF  corridor.  This  would  provide  symmetry  to  the operating  framework  of  monetary  policy  by  introducing  a  standing  absorption facility at the bottom of the LAF corridor, similar to the standing injection tool at the upper end of the corridor, namely the marginal standing facility (MSF). Thus, at both ends of the LAF corridor, there will be standing facilities – one to absorb and the other to inject liquidity. Accordingly, access to SDF and MSF will be at the  discretion  of  banks,  unlike  repo/reverse  repo,  OMO  and  CRR  which  are available  at  the  discretion  of  the  Reserve  Bank. Notably,  the SDF is also a financial stability tool in addition to its role in liquidity management.
(ii) The  SDF  rate  will  be  25  bps  below  the  policy  rate,  and  it  will  be  applicable  to overnight deposits at this stage. It would, however, retain the flexibility to absorb liquidity of longer tenors as and when the need arises, with appropriate pricing. The MSF rate will continue to be 25 bps above the policy repo rate. Thus, the width of the LAF corridor is restored to the pre-pandemic configuration of 50 bps, symmetrically  around  the  policy  repo  rate,  which  will  be  at  the  centre  of  the corridor.
(iii) The fixed rate reverse repo (FRRR) rate is retained at 3.35 per cent. It will remain as part of RBI’s toolkit and its operation will be at the discretion of the RBI for purposes specified from time to time. The FRRR along with the SDF will impart flexibility to the RBI’s liquidity management framework. (iv) Both MSF and SDF will be available on all days of the week, throughout the year. (v) It  has  also  been  decided  to  restore  the  opening  time  for  financial  markets
regulated by the RBI to the pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 am with effect from April 18, 2022, without any change in their closing time prevailing at present.
17. During  the  pandemic,  the  RBI  offered  liquidity facilities  of  the  order  ₹17.2  lakh crore of which ₹11.9 lakh crore was utilised. So far ₹5.0 lakh crore has been returned or  withdrawn  on  the  lapse  of  various  facilities  on  their  due  dates.  The  extraordinary liquidity measures undertaken in the wake of the pandemic, combined with the liquidity injected through various other operations of the RBI have left a liquidity overhang of the  order  of  ₹8.5  lakh  crore  in  the  system.  The RBI  will  engage  in  a  gradual  and calibrated withdrawal of this liquidity over a multi-year time frame in a non-disruptive
manner beginning this year. The objective is to restore the size of the liquidity surplus in the system to a level consistent with the prevailing stance of monetary policy. While doing so, I would like to reiterate our commitment to ensure the availability of adequate liquidity to meet the productive  requirements  of  the  economy.  We also remain focussed on completion of the borrowing programme of the Government and towards this end the RBI will deploy various instruments as warranted.
External Sector
18. Despite  the  worsening  global  supply  shocks  slowing  the  recovery  in  the  world  economy,  India’s  merchandise  exports  grew  robustly  in  2021-22,  overshooting  the target  of  US$  400  billion.  A  sharp  escalation  in  international commodity prices in conjunction  with  domestic  demand  recovery has also led to a strong rebound in imports and a widening of trade and current account deficits. The sustained and robust growth  in  services  exports  and  in-bound  remittances  continue  to  keep  our  invisible account balance in large surplus, which helps to offset partly the merchandise trade
deficit. Despite the sharp jump in crude oil and other commodity prices, we expect the current  account  deficit  to  remain  at  sustainable  levels  which  can  be  financed  with normal capital flows.
19. Overall, our  external  sector  indicators  remain  healthy  and  have  improved significantly in recent years. Our foreign exchange reserves stand at US$ 606.5 billion as on April 1, 2022 which are further bolstered by the net forward assets of the RBI. The Reserve Bank remains committed to maintain orderly conditions in the domestic financial markets and will take appropriate steps, as needed, on an ongoing basis to contain the adverse spillovers from the global developments.
Additional Measures
20. I now propose to announce certain additional measures, the details of which are set  out  in  the statement  on  developmental  and  regulatory  policies  (Part-B) of  the Monetary Policy Statement. These measures are as follows: Individual Housing Loans – Rationalisation of Risk Weights
21. The risk weights for individual housing loans were rationalised in October 2020 by  linking  them  only  with  loan  to  value  (LTV)  ratios  for  all  new  housing  loans sanctioned up to March 31, 2022. Recognising the importance of the housing sector and  its  multiplier  effects,  it  has  been  decided  to  extend  the  applicability  of  these guidelines till March 31, 2023.This will facilitate higher credit flow for individual housing loans.
SLR holdings in HTM category
22. With a view to enable banks to better manage their investment portfolio during 2022-23,  it  has been decided to  enhance  the  present  limit  under  Held  to  Maturity (HTM) category from 22 percent to 23 per cent of NDTL till March 31, 2023. It has also been decided to allow banks to include eligible SLR securities acquired between April 1,  2022  and  March  31,  2023  under  this  enhanced  limit.  The HTM limits would  be restored from 23 per cent to 19.5 per cent in a phased manner starting from the quarter ending June 30, 2023.
Discussion Paper on Climate Risk and Sustainable Finance
23. Climate  change  poses  certain  risks  that  could  have  implications  for  the  safety and soundness of financial institutions and as well as financial stability. To facilitate better  understanding  and  assessment  of  the  potential  impact  of  climate-related financial  risks  by  Regulated  Entities,  a  Discussion  Paper  on  Climate  Risk  and Sustainable Finance will be published shortly for feedback.
Committee for review of Customer Service Standards in RBI Regulated Entities
24. The Reserve Bank has over the years taken a number of measures to enhance consumer protection. These measures include laying down regulatory frameworks on customer service, internal grievance  redress  and  the  Ombudsman  mechanisms.  In view of the transformation underway in the financial landscape due to innovations in products  and  services,  deepening  of  digital  penetration  and  emergence  of  various service  providers,  it  is  proposed  to  set  up  a  committee  to  examine  and  review  the
current state of customer service in the RBI Regulated Entities, adequacy of customer service regulations and suggest measure to improve the same.
Interoperable Card-less Cash Withdrawal at ATMs
25. At present, the facility of card-less cash withdrawal through ATMs is limited only to a few banks. It is now proposed to make card-less cash withdrawal facility available across all banks and ATM networks using the UPI. In addition to enhancing ease of transactions, the absence of the need for physical card for such transactions would help prevent frauds such as card skimming, card cloning, etc. Bharat  Bill  Payment  System  –  Rationalisation  of  Net-worth  Requirement  for Operating Units.
26. Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), an interoperable platform for bill payments, has  seen  an  increase  in  the  volume  of  bill  payments  and  billers  over  the  years.  To further  facilitate  greater  penetration  of  bill  payments  through  the  BBPS  and  to encourage  participation  of  a  greater  number  of  non-bank  Bharat  Bill  Payment Operating  Units  in  the  BBPS,  it  is  proposed  to  reduce  the  net  worth  requirement  of such entities from ₹100 crore to ₹25 crore.
Cyber Resilience and Payment Security Controls of Payment System Operators (PSOs)
27. Payment  systems  play  a  catalytic  role  in  facilitating  financial  inclusion  and promoting financial stability. To ensure that our payment systems remain resilient to conventional  and  emerging  risks,  specifically  those  relating  to  cyber  security,  it  is proposed to issue guidelines on Cyber Resilience and Payment Security Controls for Payment System Operators.
