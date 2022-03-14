HDFC Bank's Parag Rao says significant work done to ensure that tech issues behind

CNBC-TV18 caught up with HDFC Bank's Parag Rao after the RBI lifted restrictions on the private sector lender, permitting it to launch new digital initiatives as part of its Digital 2.0 programme.

HDFC Bank's Digital 2.0 programme is about its three-year transformation journey, Head-Payments Business and IT Parag Rao said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

"Digital 2.0 was about our transformation journey. Digital 2.0 is a culmination of our almost three year transformation journey. The transformation journey for the bank, is a holistic approach to not just talking about new digital platform capabilities, but also looking at activities like strengthening our legacy systems, bringing in new age skill sets, engineering skill sets to the bank, and strengthening our overall security posture, given the fact that we're in the financial services phase. Therefore, it's a completely holistic, it's a journey, which we've embarked almost a year, year and a half back," he said.

His remarks come after the RBI lifted restrictions on HDFC Bank, permitting it to launch new digital initiatives as part of the business generating activities planned under its Digital 2.0 programme.

The banking regulator had in December 2020 barred HDFC Bank from issuing new cards and from launching new digital initiatives after repeated instances of technology outages.

"We thank the RBI for pointing out some of the things which we needed to strengthen in the marketplace," he said.

He also said that significant work has been done on the back-end to ensure that "tech issues are behind us".

Rao said the bank needs to keep upgrading its infrastructure.

He said HDFC Bank sees significant scope for growth in the credit card segment. Growth in the private sector lender's credit card business has returned to pre-COVID levels, according to Rao.

He said credit cards have been the most profitable product for HDFC Bank. "Credit card has always been probably our most profitable product group," he said.

HDFC Bank will launch a new digital customer experience hub, he added.