RBI extends market trading hours — it's back to 9 to 5

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, December 7, extended the trading hours for various markets that it regulates. The new timings from 9 am till 5 pm will come into effect from December 12. According to the new schedule, the call/notice/term money market, the market for commercial paper and certificates of deposit, the repo in corporate bonds, and the rupee interest rate derivatives all close at 5 pm.

Image: RBI

Earlier, the central bank modified the timings in April 2020 due to operational disruptions and increased health concerns caused by COVID-19.

According to the RBI, the latest decision has been made to reinstate the old market hours as part of a gradual transition toward regular liquidity operations. "It has now been decided to restore market hours in respect of call/notice/term money, commercial paper, certificates of deposit and repo in corporate bond segments of the money market as well as for rupee interest rate derivatives," the RBI said in an official release.