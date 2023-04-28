Raymond and Godrej Consumer plunge over FMCG business deal

On Thursday, Raymond Ltd announced that it was demerging its lifestyle business to Raymond Consumer Care Ltd (RCCL) to create a listed entity with a B2C-focused lifestyle business for a consideration of Rs 2,825 crore.

Raymond Ltd shares plunged 6 percent on Friday at 12:45pm to Rs 1,612, while those of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd dropped 5 percent after the two companies announced a deal for Raymond’s FMCG business.

The Raymond stock dropped in early trade on Friday to hit an intra-day low of Rs 1,590.80. This wipes out the stock price rally of 6.4 percent seen in the previous session after Raymond announced the restructuring of its business, creating two independent listed entities for lifestyle and real estate segments.

Interestingly, despite the slide in share price on Friday, the stock is still up nearly 46 percent in the past one month.

Meanwhile, shares of Godrej Consumer Products fell for a second day, falling to hit an intra-day low of Rs 920 on BSE on Friday. The stock has lost 5.5 percent in the last two trading sessions after the announcement of the deal with Raymond.

It is also witnessing a spurt in trading volumes, with the number of shares changing hands on BSE jumping by more than 3 times till late morning session on Friday.

On Thursday, Raymond Ltd announced that it was demerging its lifestyle business to Raymond Consumer Care Ltd (RCCL) to create a listed entity with a B2C-focused lifestyle business. This action was initiated with the sale of the FMCG business under RCCL to Godrej Consumer Products for a consideration of Rs 2,825 crore.

Consequently, Godrej Consumer Products would also acquire the trademarks of Park Avenue (FMCG category), KS, Kamasutra and Premium from RCCL. The transaction is expected to be completed by May 10, 2023.

Raymond said that the proceeds from the sale would be utilized to repay debt. Consequently, Raymond Group would become net debt-free with around Rs 1,300 crore surplus cash available as growth capital.

Raymond Ltd will now be a pure play realty business listed entity along with investments in engineering and denim businesses.