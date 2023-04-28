homemarket NewsRaymond and Godrej Consumer plunge over FMCG business deal

Raymond and Godrej Consumer plunge over FMCG business deal

Raymond and Godrej Consumer plunge over FMCG business deal
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 12:52:51 PM IST (Published)

On Thursday, Raymond Ltd announced that it was demerging its lifestyle business to Raymond Consumer Care Ltd (RCCL) to create a listed entity with a B2C-focused lifestyle business for a consideration of Rs 2,825 crore.

Raymond Ltd shares plunged 6 percent on Friday at 12:45pm to Rs 1,612, while those of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd dropped 5 percent after the two companies announced a deal for Raymond’s FMCG business.

Recommended Articles

View All
India growth — expect a rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India growth — expect a rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

The Raymond stock dropped in early trade on Friday to hit an intra-day low of Rs 1,590.80. This wipes out the stock price rally of 6.4 percent seen in the previous session after Raymond announced the restructuring of its business, creating two independent listed entities for lifestyle and real estate segments.


Interestingly, despite the slide in share price on Friday, the stock is still up nearly 46 percent in the past one month.

Meanwhile, shares of Godrej Consumer Products fell for a second day, falling to hit an intra-day low of Rs 920 on BSE on Friday. The stock has lost 5.5 percent in the last two trading sessions after the announcement of the deal with Raymond.

It is also witnessing a spurt in trading volumes, with the number of shares changing hands on BSE jumping by more than 3 times till late morning session on Friday.

On Thursday, Raymond Ltd announced that it was demerging its lifestyle business to Raymond Consumer Care Ltd (RCCL) to create a listed entity with a B2C-focused lifestyle business. This action was initiated with the sale of the FMCG business under RCCL to Godrej Consumer Products for a consideration of Rs 2,825 crore.

Consequently, Godrej Consumer Products would also acquire the trademarks of Park Avenue (FMCG category), KS, Kamasutra and Premium from RCCL. The transaction is expected to be completed by May 10, 2023.

Raymond said that the proceeds from the sale would be utilized to repay debt. Consequently, Raymond Group would become net debt-free with around Rs 1,300 crore surplus cash available as growth capital.

Raymond Ltd will now be a pure play realty business listed entity along with investments in engineering and denim businesses.

The lifestyle business that now moves under RCCL will also be listed and each shareholder of Raymond Ltd will get 4 shares of RCCL for every 5 shares held based on the swap ratio suggested by independent valuers.

Also read: Brands like Park Avenue, Kamasutra to now become part of Godrej Consumer Products
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Godrej Consumer ProductsRaymond