Raymond and Godrej Consumer plunge over FMCG business deal

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023 12:52:51 PM IST (Published)

On Thursday, Raymond Ltd announced that it was demerging its lifestyle business to Raymond Consumer Care Ltd (RCCL) to create a listed entity with a B2C-focused lifestyle business for a consideration of Rs 2,825 crore.

Raymond Ltd shares plunged 6 percent on Friday at 12:45pm to Rs 1,612, while those of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd dropped 5 percent after the two companies announced a deal for Raymond’s FMCG business.

The Raymond stock dropped in early trade on Friday to hit an intra-day low of Rs 1,590.80. This wipes out the stock price rally of 6.4 percent seen in the previous session after Raymond announced the restructuring of its business, creating two independent listed entities for lifestyle and real estate segments.


Interestingly, despite the slide in share price on Friday, the stock is still up nearly 46 percent in the past one month.

X