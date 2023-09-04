Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO opens for subscription. Should you bid?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering opened for subscription on Monday, September 4, and will be available for the public to bid till Wednesday, September 6.

Shares of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering were commanding a premium of Rs 48 in the grey market today. The grey market is an unofficial market wherein the IPO shares can be bought and sold till the listing.

Apply or not?

Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart, has advised investors to apply for this IPO for listing gain.

"The company has a backward-integrated business model, which gives it control over the supply chain, and a research and development (R&D) setup for new product development. It has also reported strong financial performance

in the last three years. However, the steel industry is subject to market volatility and economic conditions," Mishra said.

"Additionally, it is a highly competitive industry. The major concern for investors here is the high debt-to-equity ratio and low-margin business. However, the IPO is coming at a fair price-to-earnings (P/E) valuation of 13.49 times. Thus, after considering all the factors, we suggest applying for this IPO for listing gain," the analyst added.

The issue is priced in the range of Rs 93-98 per share, and investors can bid for a minimum of 150 shares in one lot and in multiples thereafter.

Considering the upper end of the price band, the company is planning to raise Rs 165 crore from the maiden public issue.

The IPO comprises fresh equity of 1.38 crore equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 30.4 lakh shares. Under the OFS, promoter Vijay Ramanlal Sanghavi will sell 30.4 lakh shares.

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilised for working capital requirements amounting to Rs 85 crore, and general corporate purposes, while the OFS money will go to selling shareholders.

Around 50 percent of the issue has been set aside for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent has been reserved for non-institutional investors, and 35 percent for the retail category.

Ahead of the issue opening, the company has mopped up Rs 49.5 crore from six anchor investors, including Societe Generale, Sixteenth Street Asian Gems Fund, Saint Capital Fund, Coeus Global Opportunities Fund and Leading Light Fund VCC - The Triumph Fund.

Unistone Capital is acting as the sole book-running lead manager to the issue, while Lin Intime India is the registrar.

The share allotment will likely be finalised by September 11 and the equity shares will be transferred to demat accounts of successful investors by September 13. The refunds will be credited to the bank accounts of unsuccessful participants by September 12.

The shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE, with September 14 as the tentative date of listing.

Financials

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering's net profit in the year ended March FY23 grew massively by 164.3 percent to Rs 25 crore compared to the previous year on robust operating performance. EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation jumped 65.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 45.6 crore in FY23, with margin expansion of 306 basis points at 9.51 percent compared to FY22.

The company's revenue during the same period surged 12.4 percent to Rs 480 crore, of which 80 percent of business comes from the domestic market and the remaining via exports.

The stainless steel product manufacturer with four manufacturing units in Gujarat is focused on producing finished sheets, washers, solar roofing hooks, pipes and tubes. Stainless steel is a value-added product with high corrosion-resistant properties.

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering provides products to several industries including automotive, power, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, electromechanics, building & construction, electrical appliances, and kitchen appliances.