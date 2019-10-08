Rating downgrades rise even as defaults stay low. ICRA explains why
Updated : October 08, 2019 12:09 PM IST
Rating agency ICRA downgraded the ratings of 266 companies reflecting at a rate of 14.6 percent.
At the same time, instances of upgrades, at 170, witnessed a decline, ICRA said.
ICRA said that the credit quality pressures on India Inc. have been persisting for several years now.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more