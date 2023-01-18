English
homemarket News

Rallis India net profit declines 43% for December quarter

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 18, 2023 5:46:12 PM IST (Published)

Rallis India's revenue gained just 0.4 percent in the December quarter at Rs 630.9 crore compared to Rs 628.1 crore in the same period last year. 

Tata Group company's Rallis India Ltd's net profit decreased 43 percent to Rs 22.6 crore in the December quarter from last year's Rs 39.6 crore.

It's increase in revenue was also marginal at 0.4 percent in the quarter in review at Rs 630.9 crore compared to Rs 628.1 crore in the same period last year.
Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) went down by nearly 21 percent at Rs 53.3 crore from last year's Rs 67.4 crore and it reported a margin of 8.5 percent from last year's 10.7 percent.
The company's business is seasonal in nature and the performance can be impacted by weather conditions and cropping pattern, Rallis India said in an exchange filing.
Its shares ended 2.6 percent lower on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.
In the September quarter, Rallis India had reported better-than-expected results.
X