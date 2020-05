Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in Rallis India to 9.93 percent in the quarter ended March 2020. In the December quarter, he held a 9.79 percent stake in the company.

Buoyed by the investment, shares of the company rose 3.5 percent in intra-day trade post the announcement on Monday, in an otherwise weak market.

As per the shareholding pattern available on exchanges, Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala owned 1.9 crore shares in December which were increased to 1.93 crore in the March quarter.

Mutual Funds have increased their stake in the company to 15 percent from 13.56 percent too in the same period. The foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have also increased their stake in the company to 4.89 percent as compared to 4.41 percent held in the December quarter.

The ace investor also made other changes in his portfolio in Q4. He increased stake in Jubilant Life Sciences, while sold some shares of Titan amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The market guru increased his stake in Jubilant Life Sciences by almost a percent to 4.41 percent in the quarter ended March 2020. In December quarter, he held a 3.45 percent stake in the company.