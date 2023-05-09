EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization came in at Rs 27.2 crore as against Rs 12.9 crore on-year, while margin rose 9.4 percent

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies on Tuesday witnessed a 92 percent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 9.4 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The digital gaming and sports platform had logged a profit of Rs 4.9 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Live Tv

Loading...

The company, which counted late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala among its early investors, released the numbers for the March quarter on Tuesday.