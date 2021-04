Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala of RARE Enterprises continues to believe that India is poised for a long bull market. Speaking at an event organized by AIMA- he added that the current COVID crisis is a temporary blip.

“Markets are reading that this is but a blip in time. And once we get the vaccination programmes through then the worry is going to be very little,” he said.

He is confident that the markets will not go down. “If the 2,50,000 a day COVID cases is a peak, I am quite confident that markets will not go down,” he explained.

Also Read: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala says March was 'biggest opportunity'; this is what he bought

On rural India, he shared, “80 percent of the cases are in urban areas. There are cases in rural India but they are not being tested, not being reported and are getting self-cured. This is largely an urban phenomenon. It is not going to affect rural India.”

“By June, a good part of urban India will be vaccinated and the herd immunity will develop,” he further said.