Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala continues to believe that India is poised for a long bull market. Speaking at an event organised by AIMA, he added that the current COVID crisis is only a temporary blip.

Jhunjhunwala said, “I think COVID in March 2020 was the biggest opportunity I have seen in my life. You had TELCO available at Rs 80, a company whose sales of Rs 3 lakh crore belongs to the house of Tatas, own that company with Rs 8 lakh crore market cap and TELCO is available for a market cap of Rs30,000 crore. So risk-reward was so much in your favour.”

He added, “In 2020 March (if you had) picked up Eena, Meena, Mina, Mo anything, (what) you bought is double or triple or four times.”

The Big Bull, as he is is often called, declared that he has bet on Tata Motors too.

"I bought a lot of shares of Tata Motors, which I own, and I make a SEBI disclosure,” he stated.