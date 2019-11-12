#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in 5 stocks which fell up to 40% in 2019

Updated : November 12, 2019 02:03 PM IST

Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in five companies which include names like Federal Bank, VIP Industries, Agro Tech Foods, NCC and TV18 Broadcast.
Jhunjhunwala also reduced his stake in five companies including CRISIL, Lupin, Firstsource Solutions, Titan Company, and Ion Exchange.
The regulatory filing shows Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife together held 5,77,51,220 shares at the end of September in Titan Company, which is 7.82 percent lower.
