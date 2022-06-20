Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homemarket News

Delta Corp shares tank 8% after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and wife trim stakes

Delta Corp shares tank 8% after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and wife trim stakes

Profile image
By Dipti Sharma   IST (Published)
Mini

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala reduced their stake in Delta Corp to 3.36 percent from 7.48 percent in March. They sold 75 lakh shares between June 1 and June 14.

Delta Corp shares tank 8% after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and wife trim stakes
Delta Corp tanked over 8 percent on Monday after a report highlighted that ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala have been selling shares of the company throughout June.
The stock, however, pared losses and was trading 5.9 percent lower at Rs 173.35 on the BSE, at 1110 IST.
Also Read |
The two reduced their stake in Delta Corp to 3.36 percent from 7.48 percent in March. They sold 75 lakh shares between June 1 and June 14, said a Moneycontrol report.
As of March 2022, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owned 4.3 percent stake in the casino company while his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 3.2 percent stake. The duo owned about 4.6 and 4.8 percent stake, respectively, as of December 2015.
Some fund managers are reading this as a mere profit-taking exercise and have pointed out that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has also been reducing his stake in other companies like Titan.
On Friday, Delta Corp's stock had soared about 12 percent after the company's online poker and rummy gaming firm Deltatech Gaming filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds through a Rs 550-crore initial public offering.
Meanwhile, the council of ministers recently recommended 28 percent goods and services tax (GST) on horse racing, casinos and online games, as per reports. This could have triggered selling in shares of Delta Corp, some market experts said.
Tags
Previous Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex bounces back 500 pts from day's low and Nifty near 15,350 as financial and IT shares aid recovery

Next Article

Titan shares weather wild swings in market as Macquarie sees 55% upside

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More