Rakesh Jhunjhunwala first death anniversary | A look at his notable portfolio holdings

August 14 marks the first death anniversary of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, fondly referred to as the ‘big bull’ of the Indian market. Jhunjhunwala had deep conviction that this is India’s era and that "the mother of all bull runs" was ahead of domestic stocks. CNBC-TV18 revisits the key holdings of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on his first death anniversary.

As of the present date, Rakesh had invested a substantial Rs 37,500 crore in listed stocks. Over the past year since his passing, his portfolio has experienced minimal changes. The only significant alteration was the sale of a 5 percent stake in Rallis India to Tata Chemicals, amounting to Rs 208 crore.

Among his notable holdings are companies such as Aptech, Star Health, NCC, and Metro Brands. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investing prowess remains evident, with a number of his holdings exhibiting growth ranging from 25 to 140 percent over the past year. Notably, NCC leads the pack with a remarkable 140 percent increase, followed by Va Tech Wabag and Aptech, both having risen by 108 and 89 percent, respectively.

Several of his holdings within the Tata Group have also proven to be lucrative, with Tata Communication seeing an appreciation of more than 50 percent. In the same timeframe, Indian Hotels witnessed a 42 percent rise, and Tata Motors experienced a gain of 28 percent.

It's worth mentioning that Rakesh was among the early adopters of a bullish stance on Tata Motors a few years ago, and since then, the stock's value has multiplied by over six times.

However, there are a few stocks in his portfolio that have generated negative returns over the past year. While the Jhunjhunwala family recently sold a 5 percent stake in Rallis India, resulting in a decline, other holdings like Star Health and Jubilant Ingrevia have also seen drops of nearly 10 percent during the same period.