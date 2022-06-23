Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio stock Nazara Technologies Ltd (Nazara Tech) rose as much as 6 percent on Thursday, after hitting a fresh all-time low of Rs 998.05 in the previous session.

Domestic research and brokerage firm JM Financial Services has initiated coverage on Nazara Technologies, saying that its valuation is ‘rich’. The brokerage has a ‘hold’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,070 – a 5 percent upside from the current level.

At 13:27 am, shares of the gaming company were trading 2.4 percent higher at Rs 1,021.55 on the BSE. As of March-end 2022, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held a 10.10 percent stake in the company, as per shareholding data on the BSE.

After rising to a lifetime high of Rs 3,356 in October last year, the gaming stock has shed 57 percent in price year-to-date (YTD).

According to the brokerage firm, Nazara Tech’s partnership with global eSports platforms, game publishers and brands position it uniquely to lead eSport penetration in India. It also expects eSports to continue to drive the company’s growth over the near term, aided by recent acquisitions.

With 49 percent revenue share in FY22, eSports is the Mumbai-based gaming startup’s largest and fastest-growing segment. The company’s eSports subsidiary, Nodwin, has about 80 percent market share in India’s nascent but fast-growing eSports market, the brokerage firm pointed out.

However, the brokerage firm said that barring eSports, Nazara is not a dominant player in any of the other segments. "Its absence/sub-scale presence in Fantasy Sports – the fastest growing, and real-money gaming – the highest revenue pool, segments is conspicuous,” the brokerage firm said in a note to clients.

The recent fund-raise by real-money gaming or gaming platforms suggests competitive intensity will stay high, which could result in market share loss for Nazara Tech, according to the brokerage firm.

However, the brokerage firm finds the stock valuations rich despite this year’s correction.

While the recent correction has limited the scope of downside in the stock, JM Financial sees rising competitive intensity and the company’s margin focus limit growth triggers in the near term.

“We will, therefore, wait for a better entry point and fresh triggers to emerge to play Nazara’s strengths,” JM Financial said.