Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara rallies nearly 35% in two days after strong first-quarter results

Shares of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech continued their rally on Tuesday, surging more than 13 percent to Rs 720 during the session, after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the June quarter last week.

The stock ended 10.45 percent higher at Rs 702 per share on BSE today. It has gained nearly 35 percent in two sessions.

In the last one month, the stock has gained 8.31 percent while it has declined 38.73 percent in the year so far. It has underperformed the Sensex by 35.17 percent in the last one year.

Nazara Tech on Friday reported its earnings for the April-June quarter with total revenue for the company at Rs 223.1 crore, a 70 percent growth from Rs 131.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a measure of the company’s overall financial performance, increased 102 percent year-on-year and stood at Rs 30 crore for the April-June quarter. The EBITDA margin, meanwhile, contracted to 13.5 percent.

e-Sports contributed the most to the growth. The revenue for e-sports stood at Rs 102.3 crore, up 92 percent from Rs 53 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

“The company will continue their growth journey both organically and inorganically. We want to augment our presence in the ‘Freemium’ segment, especially in developed markets, going ahead in this fiscal year," said Mohit Agarwal, CEO of Nazara Technologies in a regulatory filing.

In June, domestic research and brokerage firm JM Financial Services had initiated coverage on Nazara Technologies, saying that its valuation is ‘rich’. The brokerage has a ‘hold’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,070, a 5 percent upside from the current level.