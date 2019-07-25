Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has lost Rs 149 crore in just 7 months to this stock

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has taken a huge hit from his investment in Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL). The investor initially bought 25 lakh shares of DHFL for Rs 34 crore in October 2013. Till December 2013, he increased it to 51 lakh shares of the company. He then gradually rose his stake in the company to 1 crore shares by September 2015.

In December 2018, he decreased his holding to 77.2 lakh shares but after a sharp drop in the stock price, he increased it back to 1 crore in March 2019 quarter. Currently, he holds 77.2 lakh shares, as per the data available on the BSE.

On September 30, 2015, his 1 crore shares in the NBFC were valued at Rs 220 crore, which was reduced to Rs 150 crore by March 29, 2018. His current holding would be valued at Rs 43.65 crore, which is over Rs 175 crore less as compared to the September 2015 value.

Since December 31, 2018, till date, the value of his holding has been reduced by Rs 149 crore.

The stock has been under heavy selling pressure, following allegations of corporate governance lapses and concerns on the housing finance company’s liquidity.

The small-cap share tanked 91 percent in the last one year and 78 percent since the beginning of this year.

The company's share price first took a hit after a crisis emerged at IL&FS. Post that, loan defaults, rating downgrades, disappointing Q4 earnings, and negative management comments have perturbed the stock.

The NBFC reported a standalone loss of Rs 2,224 crore in Q4FY19 compared to a net profit of Rs 134 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. In FY2019, DHFL reported a net loss of Rs 1,036 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 1,240 crore in FY2018.

The company also warned that its financial situation was so grim that it may not survive. The company said it was "undergoing substantial financial stress" and its ability to raise funds was "substantially impaired and the business has been brought to a standstill with there being minimal/virtually no disbursements."

"These developments may raise a significant doubt on the ability of the company to continue as a going concern," chairman and managing director Kapil Wadhawan said in a BSE filing.

The Wadhawan family, which owns a little over 39 percent in the company, has been looking at various ways of coming out of the stress. These include selling stakes in group entities, including in the flagship to the extent of giving up half of their stake.

In the latest development, the company is set to present its proposal for a resolution to its lenders today, sources told CNBC-TV18. The proposal DHFL submits to its lenders will, by no means, be the final resolution plan, and will be scrutinised by all banks in the consortium before it can be implemented, explained the sources, who did not want to be named.