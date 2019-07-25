Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has lost Rs 149 crore in just 7 months to this stock
Updated : July 25, 2019 01:40 PM IST
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has taken a huge hit from his investment in Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL).
The stock has been under heavy selling pressure, following allegations of corporate governance lapses and concerns on the housing finance company’s liquidity.
The small-cap share tanked 91 percent in the last one year and 78 percent since the beginning of this year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more