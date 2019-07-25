#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has lost Rs 149 crore in just 7 months to this stock

Updated : July 25, 2019 01:40 PM IST

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has taken a huge hit from his investment in Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL).
The stock has been under heavy selling pressure, following allegations of corporate governance lapses and concerns on the housing finance company’s liquidity.
The small-cap share tanked 91 percent in the last one year and 78 percent since the beginning of this year.
