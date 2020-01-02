Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 27.85 lakh shares of IIFL Securities

Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala purchased 27.85 lakh shares of IIFL Securities on Thursday at an average price of Rs 42.83 per share, bulk deal data from the Bombay Stock Exchange showed.

The total value of the purchase is approximately Rs 12 crore.

The data released to the exchanges shows that Satpal Khattar sold 30 lakh shares at Rs 42.74 per share separately on Thursday.

Reports suggest that Satpal Khattar owned 1.95 percent stake in IIFL Securites at the end of the September quarter which he has now sold half of.