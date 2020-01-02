Market
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys 27.85 lakh shares of IIFL Securities
Updated : January 02, 2020 10:11 PM IST
The total value of the purchase is approximately Rs 12 crore
Satpal Khattar sold 30 lakh shares at Rs 42.74 per share separately on Thursday
