Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Birth Anniversary: A look at his portfolio nearly a year after his death

Iconic investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as India’s Warren Buffet, died at the age of 62 on August 14 last year. At the time of his death, the stock market genius held shares worth Rs $4 billion across companies. Over his long career, Jhunjhunwala invested in many established companies and in some startups.

Jhunjhunwala invested in different companies across sectors in his individual capacity under Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates. He was also a partner in his investment advisory and asset management firm Rare Enterprises.

The July 5 born self-made trader, often referred to as the ‘Big Bull’ of the Indian financial market, co-founded the airline Akasa Air in his later years.

On his birth anniversary today, here’s a look at his investment portfolio.

After his death, his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala inherited the valuable portfolio. As per Forbes, her net worth currently stands at $6 billion (over 49,000 crore).

According to Bloomberg data, Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio included highest stock holding in Tata Group’s watch and jewellery retail arm Titan followed by Star Health and Allied Insurance Company as well as Footwear manufacturer Metro Brands Ltd. He also had a significant investment in Tata Motors Ltd. Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio worth $4 billion in August 2022 comprised $1.4 billion of Titan stocks, $884 million stock holding in Star Health & Allied Insurance Co. and $281 million in Metro Brands Ltd.

As of June 2023 quarter, the portfolio of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates comprises stock holdings in 29 companies and is worth Rs 38,885 crore. The current portfolio of the investment firm includes investments in pharmaceutical companies (10 percent), private sector banks (7 percent), finance service firms (7 percent) and real estate entities (7 percent) among others.

The top 10 contributors to Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio include Titan Company Ltd, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd, Metro Brands, Tata Motors, Crisil, Canara Bank, Indian Hotels Company, Fortis Healthcare, NCC, Federal Bank and Aptech.