Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Birth Anniversary: A look at his portfolio nearly a year after his death

As of June 2023 quarter, the portfolio of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates comprises stock holdings in 29 companies and is worth Rs 38,885 crore.

Iconic investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as India’s Warren Buffet, died at the age of 62 on August 14 last year. At the time of his death, the stock market genius held shares worth Rs $4 billion across companies. Over his long career, Jhunjhunwala invested in many established companies and in some startups.

Jhunjhunwala invested in different companies across sectors in his individual capacity under Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Associates. He was also a partner in his investment advisory and asset management firm Rare Enterprises.

The July 5 born self-made trader, often referred to as the ‘Big Bull’ of the Indian financial market, co-founded the airline Akasa Air in his later years.