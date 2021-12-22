Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands slips into discount in grey market ahead of listing

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands' shares will make their market debut on Wednesday. Dealers said Metro Brands traded at a discount in the grey market, an unofficial market for unlisted securities, ahead of the listing of its shares on stock exchanges BSE and NSE. Mumbai-based Metro Brands is a multi-brand footwear retail chain.
This week, Metro Brands slipped into a discount in the grey market, they said.
Metro Brands GMP
|Date
|GMP in rupees
|Dec 21
|-
|Dec 20
|-
|Dec 19
|35
|Dec 18
|35
|Dec 17
|35
|Dec 16
|35
|Dec 15
|35
|Dec 14
|25
|Dec 13
|25
|Dec 12
|30
|Dec 11
|30
|Dec 10
|80
Source: IPO Watch
"Metro Brands has shown growth, profitability and financial discipline in the past but the sector is widely underrated. The company has an asset-light business model and derives most of its revenues from third parties," said Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst at Swastika Investmart.
"We are seeing a change in the IPO sentiment amid a slight decline in the market, and the last two debutants witnessed profit booking post-listing... We are seeing a decline in the GMP for upcoming IPOs. We may see a discount listing of Metro Brands given that its GMP trades at a discount of 10-15 percent currently," he added.
The IPO of Metro Brands, backed by the Big Bull of Dalal Street, Jhunjhunwala, was subscribed an overall 3.6 times in the three-day bidding process from December 10 to December 14. During the period, the footwear retailer commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 25-80.
The listing of Metro Brands on Dalal Street comes at a time when most IPOs have received a robust response from investors, though the recent correction in the market has dented the appeal of recent debutants.
The portions reserved for QIBs and non-institutional investors were subscribed 8.5 times and 3 times respectively. The quota for retail investors was booked 1.1 times.
Metro Brands raised more than Rs 410 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.
