0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • market>

  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands slips into discount in grey market ahead of listing

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands slips into discount in grey market ahead of listing

Profile image
By Sandeep Singh  | IST (Updated)
Mini

Metro Brands IPO listing: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday. Ahead of the debut on Dalal Street, Metro Brands slipped into a discount in the grey market.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands slips into discount in grey market ahead of listing
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands' shares will make their market debut on Wednesday. Dealers said Metro Brands traded at a discount in the grey market, an unofficial market for unlisted securities, ahead of the listing of its shares on stock exchanges BSE and NSE. Mumbai-based Metro Brands is a multi-brand footwear retail chain.
This week, Metro Brands slipped into a discount in the grey market, they said.
Metro Brands GMP
DateGMP in rupees
Dec 21-
Dec 20-
Dec 1935
Dec 1835
Dec 1735
Dec 1635
Dec 1535
Dec 1425
Dec 1325
Dec 1230
Dec 1130
Dec 1080
Source: IPO Watch
"Metro Brands has shown growth, profitability and financial discipline in the past but the sector is widely underrated. The company has an asset-light business model and derives most of its revenues from third parties," said Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst at Swastika Investmart.
"We are seeing a change in the IPO sentiment amid a slight decline in the market, and the last two debutants witnessed profit booking post-listing... We are seeing a decline in the GMP for upcoming IPOs. We may see a discount listing of Metro Brands given that its GMP trades at a discount of 10-15 percent currently," he added.
The IPO of Metro Brands, backed by the Big Bull of Dalal Street, Jhunjhunwala, was subscribed an overall 3.6 times in the three-day bidding process from December 10 to December 14. During the period, the footwear retailer commanded a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 25-80.
The listing of Metro Brands on Dalal Street comes at a time when most IPOs have received a robust response from investors, though the recent correction in the market has dented the appeal of recent debutants.
The portions reserved for QIBs and non-institutional investors were subscribed 8.5 times and 3 times respectively. The quota for retail investors was booked 1.1 times.
Metro Brands raised more than Rs 410 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty50 likely to open higher tracking global markets

Next Article

Oil prices climb on weaker dollar, China, amid Omicron caution

next story