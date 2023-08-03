RJ-backed Concord Biotech IPO opens today: Key things to know before buying shares

Ahead of its opening, shares of Concord Biotech are commanding a premium of Rs 150 in the unlisted market, against its issue price of Rs 741 per share. The company will sell its shares in the range of Rs 705-741, with a lot size of 20 equity shares, and its multiples thereof.

The initial share sale of India-based biopharma company Concord Biotech Limited will open for public subscription on Friday, August 4, and the issue can be subscribed till August 8. Backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Enterprises, the company will sell its shares in the range of Rs 705-741, with a lot size of 20 equity shares, and its multiples thereof.

Ahead of its opening, shares of Concord Biotech are commanding a premium of Rs 150 in the unlisted market, against its issue price of Rs 741 per share. The grey market is an unofficial market wherein the shares can be bought and sold till the listing on the BSE and NSE.

Should you apply or not?

Dalal Street analysts suggest investors to 'Subscribe' to the issue given the company is fairly priced, its complex product portfolio, presence in niche space, strong client relationship and high entry barriers. However, investors with a short-term view should avoid the IPO, analysts say.

Anand Rathi: Subscribe- Long term

"At the upper price band company is valuing at P/E (price-earnings) of 25 times with a market cap of Rs 62,014 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 20.06 percent. We believe that company is fairly priced and recommend a 'Subscribe- Long term' rating to the IPO," Anand Rathi said.

Motilal Oswal: Subscribe

"We like CBL given its complex product portfolio, presence in niche space, strong client relationship and high entry barriers. The issue is valued at 32 times P/E in line with peer group's average: 32 times. We believe CBL could benefit from the industry tailwinds given its PLI approval in place," Motilal said, adding a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue.

Swastika Investmart: Investors may apply for listing gain

"Concord Biotech is a leading fermentation-based API company with a strong track record. The company has a diversified global customer base, strong R&D capabilities, and scaled manufacturing facilities. However, its international operations expose it to complex management, legal, tax, and economic risks," said Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart.

Additionally, the industry has been facing margin pressure in recent quarters. Mishra pointed out that this IPO is purely an OFS, meaning that the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering. "While the valuations may not appear overly attractive, this IPO could still deliver a moderate return, thus investors may apply for listing gain," the analyst said.

Mehta Equities: Subscribe

"On valuation parse at upper band of Rs 741/- the issue is asking for a market cap of Rs 7,752 crore with the price to book value at around 6 times and PE of 32 times which looks slightly higher and expensive in the industry as on date, hence assuming current financials the issue appears to be fully priced-in discounting near term triggers," according to Mehta Equities.

The brokerage also said that investors should also consider the issue being a purely secondary (OFS) issue, which is an exit route to Helix Investments, where in post issue concord Biotech is not receiving any funds for any growth capital.

It added: Hence, we remains a bit cautious on the OFS IPO offers and advice only risk seeking investors to 'Subscribe' to the IPO with a long term perspective while the ongoing optimistic market sentiments if investors get any listing gains over and above 25 percent, we also recommend allotted investors to book profits on the listing day."

About the offer

The IPO is completely an offer for the sale of 2.09 crore equity shares up, aggregating up to Rs 1,551 crore. There is no fresh equity issue in the IPO. Helix Investment which would mark its complete exit. The market cap post listing would stand at Rs 7,750 crore.

Under the OFS, Helix Investment Holdings Pte Ltd, backed by private equity firm Quadria Capital, will offload 2.09 crore equity shares

Nearly 50 percent of the net offer has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NII) and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Jefferies India, Citigroup are the book-running lead managers and Link Intime India is the registrar for the IPO. The shares of Concord Biotech will be listed on both BSE and NSE, with August 18 as the tentative date of listing.

For the year ending March 2023, the company's revenues were Rs 888 crore. The profit for the period was at Rs 240 crore.