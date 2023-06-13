A big Adani Group investor wants to buy more Indian stocks

Rajiv Jain of GQG Partners, who already holds India stocks worth $13 billion, has said he is looking to buy more in the domestic market and reiterated that he likes banks, IT and consumer staples spaces.

NRI investor Rajiv Jain, who already holds India stocks worth $13 billion, has expressed his intention to further increase his investments in the domestic market. GQG Partners' Jain emphasised his preference for the banking, information technology (IT), and consumer staples sectors.

Live Tv

Loading...

While expanding its holdings across India, GQG Partners made noteworthy investments of around $2.5 billion in five Adani Group stocks since March. This move followed the turbulence faced by the conglomerate's ports-to-power empire which was broadsided by short-seller Hindenburg Research.