Market Raining IPOs: SecMark Consultancy to woo D-Street next; here's all you need to know Updated : September 11, 2020 01:06 PM IST Happiest Minds and Route Mobile launched their IPOs this week. The issue will open on September 18 and close on September 23. The public offer comprises a fresh issue of 27 percent equity and priced at Rs 135 per share. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply