  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Raining IPOs: SecMark Consultancy to woo D-Street next; here's all you need to know

Updated : September 11, 2020 01:06 PM IST

Happiest Minds and Route Mobile launched their IPOs this week.
The issue will open on September 18 and close on September 23.
The public offer comprises a fresh issue of 27 percent equity and priced at Rs 135 per share.
Raining IPOs: SecMark Consultancy to woo D-Street next; here's all you need to know

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls 1%; support seen at Rs 50,800 per 10 grams

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls 1%; support seen at Rs 50,800 per 10 grams

Hindustan Copper shares rally over 8% on sharp jump in Q1 profit

Hindustan Copper shares rally over 8% on sharp jump in Q1 profit

Investments by PE, VC funds more than halve to $1.9 billion in August: EY

Investments by PE, VC funds more than halve to $1.9 billion in August: EY

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement