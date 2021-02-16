  • SENSEX
RailTel IPO subscription opens today: Here's what brokerages have to say

Updated : February 16, 2021 11:11 AM IST

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 93-94 per share and the issue will close on February 18.
The offer will give Rs 819.24 crore to the government but the company will not get any money from this offer.
Most brokerages have advised subscribing to the issue on the back of robust fundamentals, better margins, diversified portfolio.
RailTel Corporation of India IPO subscribed 1.23 times so far on day 1

NBFC stressed assets may hit Rs 1.5-1.8 lakh crore by FY21: Crisil

Ashwin sparkles as India beat England by 317 runs in 2nd Test to level series 1-1

