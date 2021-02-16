RailTel IPO subscription opens today: Here's what brokerages have to say Updated : February 16, 2021 11:11 AM IST The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 93-94 per share and the issue will close on February 18. The offer will give Rs 819.24 crore to the government but the company will not get any money from this offer. Most brokerages have advised subscribing to the issue on the back of robust fundamentals, better margins, diversified portfolio. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply