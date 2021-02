The allotment of shares for the RailTel initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised on Tuesday. Investors can check their allotment status on the websites of the issue’s registrar KFintech and BSE.

The issue had opened for subscription on February 16 and closed on February 18 with a price band between Rs 93-94 apiece. Its shares traded at a grey market premium of Rs 10-15 today.

The government had planned to raise Rs 819 crore via a public issue and was subscribed 42.39 times. The retail portion of the issue was subscribed 16.78 times while the portion reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers was subscribed 65.14 times and 73.25 times for non-institutional buyers.

Here’s how you can check the allotment status

Visit the website here.

Click on ‘Equity’ and select ‘RailTel’ from the dropdown list.

Enter your application number and PAN.

Hit enter to check status.

Visit the website here.

Select IPO from the list.

Enter Application number or DP Id/ Client Id or PAN.

In the case of application number, choose application type (ASBA or non-ASBA) and enter the application number. For DP Id/Client Id, choose depository NSDL or CDSL and enter your Id.

Enter Captcha and hit submit.

In the case of non-allotment, your invested amount will be refunded back to your bank account.

RailTel is an information and communications tech infra provider company. Most brokerages have advised subscribing to the issue on the back of strong fundamentals, diversified portfolio, better margins and strong growth outlook.

The offer will give over Rs 800 crore to the government, but the company will not get any money from this offer.