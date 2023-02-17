RailTel gains on bagging Rs 33 crore order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

The project includes a comprehensive annual maintenance contract for five years, which can be extendable to 10 years, at a total cost of Rs 6.22 crore.

RailTel Corporation of India has bagged an order worth Rs 33.3 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for the commissioning of the IT infrastructure network. The project would be completed in three months, RailTel said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The order worth Rs 27.07 crore has been received for supply, installation testing and commissioning of the IT network infrastructure. The project also includes a comprehensive annual maintenance contract for five years, which can be extendable to 10 years, at a total cost of Rs 6.22 crore.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation, a joint venture of Karnataka Government and Central Government, would make the payment in phases for the contract. It would pay 10 percent of the contract amount after submission of final design document by RailTel, 70 percent on delivery of goods and 20 percent after issuance of work completion certificate.

Last month, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian Railways launched a Wi-Fi monetisation project covering more than 6,100 railway stations across India where public Wi-Fi network has already been active. For this project RailTel signed a five-year agreement with a consortium of three partners , namely 3i Infotech Ltd, Forensics Intelligence Surveillance and Security Technologies Private Ltd, and Yellow Inc. With this project RailTel aims to generate Rs 250 crore revenue in the next five years.

In October 2022, RailTel had received a contract from mining major NMDC for covering ICT and digital transformation services both at NDMC's corporate offices and mining complexes. The pact was an extension of NMDC's partnership with the National Railway Telecom which has been providing MPLS VPN at 11 locations, and Internet Leased Lines (ILL) at seven locations.

RailTel Corporation, a "Mini Ratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country with a Pan-India optical fiber network .

At 9.28 AM, shares of RailTel were trading 2.38 percent higher at Rs 116.25 apiece on BSE on Friday.