RailTel Corporation near record high after Rs 78 crore order win from a railways organisation

2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 2, 2023 10:35:31 AM IST (Published)

RailTel needs to complete the execution within 52 weeks from the date of purchase order, according to the terms of the agreement.

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India hit an intraday high of Rs 180.80 on Wednesday after the company announced a Rs 78 crore order win from an Indian Railways organisation.

RailTel said that it has received a working order from the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) for procurement of cloud infrastructure for next-generation Passenger Reservation System (PRS) of the Indian Railways. The order amounts to Rs 78.58 crore, including taxes.


The scope of the order includes supply, installation and integration, configuration and commissioning of hardware, software and networking and security equipment for the next-generation PRS at the primary data centre at the Railway Internet Data Centre (RIDC), CRIS, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, and in DR Data centre located in  Secunderabad.

The order will include warranty support (including annual technical support, or ATS) for a period of 3 years from the date of commissioning of the equipment. Also, RailTel needs to complete the execution within 52 weeks from the date of purchase order, according to the terms of the agreement.

Last week, RailTel announced that its total revenue during the quarter ended June 2023 stood at Rs 483 crore as against Rs 385 crore in the same quarter a year ago, registering a year-on-year growth of 25 percent.

The company said that it maintained a strong and sustainable order book of the size of Rs 4,500 crore as it bagged new orders worth Rs 527 crores in the June quarter.

Shares of RailTel Corporation are off opening highs, currently trading little changed at Rs 177.45. The stock is near its all-time high of Rs 189.70, which it hit in March this year. The stock has risen nearly 40 percent in the last one month.
X