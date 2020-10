RailTel Corporation of India has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Sebi for its initial public offering (IPO).

.@RailTel Corp submits draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offering, @YashJain88 reports. Net Offer will comprise of 8.66 cr shares. The issue is a complete OFS by govt. As per market sources, the IPO size is approximately Rs 700 cr pic.twitter.com/3DvEAh8XHZ — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) October 2, 2020

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. is a "Miniratna" enterprise of the Government of India focusing on providing broadband and VPN services.