Rail Vikas Nigam shares surge 20% to hit fresh 52-week high

The stock has jumped 39.84 percent in the last one week period, up in the last four sessions, and 58 percent in the past one month. The infrastructure and construction public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railway has gained 202.59 percent in the past one years.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) surged as much as 20 percent on Tuesday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 105.3 apiece. The mid-cap company’s shares have jumped more than 164 percent in the past one year, while the stock currently quotes a market capitalisation of Rs 19,997 crore.

The stock has jumped 39.84 percent in the last one week period, up in the last four sessions, and 58 percent in the past one month. The infrastructure and construction public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railway has gained 202.59 percent in the past one years.

RVNL hit a 52-week low of Rs 29 per share on June 21, 2022, and at the latest 52-week high, the stock has jumped 233.5 percent.

RVNL’s shares have been gaining in the past few sessions, especially after the automation giant Siemens in a consortium with RVNL received two orders from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (GMRCL) last week.

The two separate orders awarded to the Siemens-RVNL consortium are for Surat Metro Phase 1 and Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2.

Earlier this month, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd emerged as the lowest bidder for a Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) project worth Rs 378.2 crore.

For the December quarter, RVNL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 382.42 crore, increasing by 30.5 percent compared to Rs 293 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its net sales in the quarter dipped marginally to Rs 5,012.09 crore from Rs 5,049.24 crore in the year-ago period, and the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 41.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 556.59 crore during the period.