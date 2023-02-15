Radico Khaitan Q3 Result: Prestige & Above grows in double-digits, overall volumes flat

Radico Khaitan's management said that the raw material scenario still remains volatile
Recommended ArticlesView All
Precision Medicine — Know the technology that can shift the landscape of rare diseases
Feb 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Skilling India — Here's how the govt's new emphasis could turn our demographic dividend into reality
Feb 15, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Yash Chopra, more than just the 'King of Romance'
Feb 14, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation
Feb 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Margins also dropped to 12.2 percent in the quarter under review from 15.7 percent in the same quarter a year ago.
Radico Khaitan's total volume growth was flat at 6.99 million cases in the December quarter as compared to 6.98 million cases in the year-ago period.
Volume in regular and other segments fell by 22.6 percent year-on-year to 3.53 million cases, whereas those in the prestige and above brand category rose 14 percent to 2.59 million cases.
As of December 2022, the liquor maker had a net debt of Rs 426.7 crore.
Radico Khaitan's management said that the raw material scenario still remains volatile and they have noticed early signs of deflation in certain commodities.
Shares of Radico Khaitan ended 0.8 percent higher at Rs 1,127.30.