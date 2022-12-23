Homemarket news

Radiant Cash Management Services IPO to open today: Here's all you need to know

Radiant Cash's IPO consists of an offer for sale (OFS) where promoter David Devasahayam and private equity firm Ascent Capital Advisors India will offload shares, and fresh issue worth Rs 60 crore.

Chennai-based Radiant Cash Management's Rs 387.9 crore Initial Public Offer (IPO) will open for subscription for retail investors today i.e. December 23. The issue will conclude December 27. The price band of the issue is Rs 94-99 per share. The integrated cash logistics player raised Rs 116.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. 

In 2015, Ascent Capital had acquired 37.2 percent stake in the company.
Of the proceeds from the IPO, Rs 20 crore will be used to fund working capital requirement. Another 25.5 crore will be used for funding capex to buy specially fabricated armoured vans.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 equity shares thereafter.
IIFL Securities Limited, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited and Yes Securities (India) Limited are the book running lead managers to the issue.
If the company's shares list at the upper end of the IPO price band, the company's market capitalisation is likely to be near Rs 1,062.4 crore.
About the company
The integrated cash logistics player Radiant Cash has a leading presence in the retail cash management segment. The company runs business in five different areas — cash pick-up and delivery, network currency management, cash processing, cash vans or cash in transit and value added services.
The company's clientele includes Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered and ICICI Bank.
The company gets 67 percent revenue from fixed point cash pick up and 24 percent from network currency management.
FY20FY21FY22Q1FY23
Revenue from ops24822228684
EBITDA52.347.258.521.5
Margin (%)21.121.320.525.6
Net Profit36.532.438.215.3
