Top stock picks to keep on your radar

Equity advisor Rahul Sharma, from Equity99 Advisors, recently shared his buy recommendations during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Sharma highlighted two promising investment opportunities, Radhika Jeweltech and NTPC, which he believes offer significant potential for growth and profitability.

Sharma's first buy recommendation is Radhika Jeweltech, a smallcap company currently trading around Rs 39-40 levels. The company exhibited impressive financial performance in the quarter ending March 2023, posting strong numbers. Over the past five years, Radhika Jeweltech has consistently delivered a robust profit growth rate of approximately 25 percent CAGR.

From a technical standpoint, the stock has exhibited a bullish momentum, with long-term and medium-term moving averages surpassing the short-term moving averages. This alignment of moving averages suggests a positive outlook for the stock. Additionally, once the stock surpasses the Rs 40 mark, it is expected to witness a cup and handle breakout, leading to a surge in momentum. Consequently, Rahul Sharma predicted an immediate target of Rs 50-55 levels for Radhika Jeweltech, with a recommended stop loss set at Rs 35.

It is worth noting that the stock has already gained over 11 percent in the past month, further solidifying its growth potential.

Sharma's second buy recommendation is NTPC , a power stock that has shown favorable momentum in recent times. Notably, the company has maintained a healthy dividend payout ratio of 41 percent, which appeals to income-oriented investors seeking consistent returns. This factor, combined with the positive market sentiment surrounding the power sector, makes NTPC an attractive investment opportunity.

Currently, the immediate target for NTPC stands at Rs 205, with a suggested stop loss of Rs 188. With shares witnessing an upward trend, having surged by more than 10 percent in the last month, investors can expect further potential gains.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.