Top stock picks to keep on your radar

Equity advisor Rahul Sharma, from Equity99 Advisors, recently shared his buy recommendations during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Sharma highlighted two promising investment opportunities, Radhika Jeweltech and NTPC, which he believes offer significant potential for growth and profitability.

Sharma's first buy recommendation is Radhika Jeweltech, a smallcap company currently trading around Rs 39-40 levels. The company exhibited impressive financial performance in the quarter ending March 2023, posting strong numbers. Over the past five years, Radhika Jeweltech has consistently delivered a robust profit growth rate of approximately 25 percent CAGR.

From a technical standpoint, the stock has exhibited a bullish momentum, with long-term and medium-term moving averages surpassing the short-term moving averages. This alignment of moving averages suggests a positive outlook for the stock. Additionally, once the stock surpasses the Rs 40 mark, it is expected to witness a cup and handle breakout, leading to a surge in momentum. Consequently, Rahul Sharma predicted an immediate target of Rs 50-55 levels for Radhika Jeweltech, with a recommended stop loss set at Rs 35.