Radhika Jeweltech, Birlasoft shows growth potential, says analyst

Rahul Sharma, a seasoned advisor at Equity99 Advisors, recently shared his insights on CNBC-TV18 about two stocks that are poised for impressive growth in the coming months.

His first pick is Radhika Jeweltech, a company operating in the gold and jewelry sector. With the festival season just around the corner, this sector is expected to shine in the market spotlight. Radhika Jeweltech, in particular, has been making waves with its stellar financial performance.

Keeping the next quarter in mind, where the festival season will kick in, gold and jewelry businesses are going to be the focus of the market, he explained. The demand for gold and jewellery typically surges during festivals and special occasions, making it an opportune time for investors to consider this sector.

Radhika Jeweltech has already demonstrated its potential by posting impressive financial numbers, and Sharma expects this trend to continue. Technically, the stock has exhibited a history of corrections followed by consolidation near the support zone. This presents an attractive risk-to-reward ratio for investors. The downside risk appears limited, with him recommending a stop loss at Rs 32.

For those eyeing short-term gains, he suggested a target level of Rs 45.

It's worth noting that despite recent market fluctuations, Radhika Jeweltech has shown resilience, with only a marginal decline of over 4 percent in the past month. This indicates the stock's stability and potential for growth in the near future.

The second stock on Sharma’s radar is Birlasoft , a prominent player in the Information Technology (IT) sector. IT has been a hotbed of activity in recent times, and Birlasoft has been no exception.

Birlasoft, in the IT pack , is currently experiencing a strong momentum, he noted. The stock's price action is a testament to this momentum, trading comfortably above the breakout zone. Both the weekly and daily charts exhibit a rounding bottom formation breakout, accompanied by substantial trading volumes.

For investors considering Birlasoft, the target is set at Rs 580, with a reasonable entry point at Rs 480.

This represents significant potential upside, especially considering the stock's remarkable performance over the last month, during which it gained more than 18 percent.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.