While most retailers found it difficult to expand their footprint in the last three years due to Covid-19, DMart, despite operating on an ownership model, clocked a strong 20 percent CAGR in area addition over FY20-23, translating into 19 percent revenue growth

Shares of Dalal Street veteran Radhakishan Damani-owned Avenue Supermarts, which runs the DMart hypermarket chain of retail stores, jumped 3 percent in Friday's trade after analysts at Motilal Oswal upgraded the stock to 'Buy', with a target price of Rs 4,200 per share, implying an upside potential of 18 percent from the current market levels. At 1:06 pm, the scrip was trading 2.65 percent higher at Rs 3,640.95 level.

DMart shares rose 3.03 percent in the last five trading sessions, while it fell 11 percent on a year-to-date basis. The stock was up 11 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 3292.65, hit on March 16, 2023.

DMart has grown its revenues and earnings at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23 percent and 24 percent over the last five years. After growing the topline at this scorching pace and achieving a turnover of Rs 43,000 crore, it has just about scratched the surface, according to Motilal Oswal.

"We believe it has a long runway for growth as the modern retail space is still in its infancy in India. Weak SSSG has weighed on DMart’s stock price performance in the recent past," the brokerage said.

Strong footprint addition in last few years

However, SSSG was weak due to the addition of big stores in the last few years (average store size up 23% over FY19-23), which pulled down store

productivity; and weak discretionary demand in the value category, which reduced its share to 23% from 27% in FY20.

However, the brokerage believes SSSG is set to recover in FY24, due to the following factors easing general inflation, along with RM cost reduction, may help to revive discretionary demand; a change in the company’s store strategy — earlier smaller 30-35k sqft stores would mature in 3-4 years and see their SSSG peak out, so the company has started to open larger stores since FY19/20, which continue to contribute even after completing their 3-4 year cycles. Those stores are now in the base and will start contributing to store productivity, with further room to grow footfalls.

RK Damani has earned the big bucks in stocks over the years from value investing and his multibagger brain chain Avenue Supermarts or popularly known as DMart. As of March 2023, Damani held a 23.12 percent stake or 149,848,238 shares in the company.