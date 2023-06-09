While most retailers found it difficult to expand their footprint in the last three years due to Covid-19, DMart, despite operating on an ownership model, clocked a strong 20 percent CAGR in area addition over FY20-23, translating into 19 percent revenue growth

Shares of Dalal Street veteran Radhakishan Damani-owned Avenue Supermarts, which runs the DMart hypermarket chain of retail stores, jumped 3 percent in Friday's trade after analysts at Motilal Oswal upgraded the stock to 'Buy', with a target price of Rs 4,200 per share, implying an upside potential of 18 percent from the current market levels. At 1:06 pm, the scrip was trading 2.65 percent higher at Rs 3,640.95 level.

DMart shares rose 3.03 percent in the last five trading sessions, while it fell 11 percent on a year-to-date basis. The stock was up 11 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 3292.65, hit on March 16, 2023.

DMart has grown its revenues and earnings at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23 percent and 24 percent over the last five years. After growing the topline at this scorching pace and achieving a turnover of Rs 43,000 crore, it has just about scratched the surface, according to Motilal Oswal.