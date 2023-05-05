English
market News

Radhakishan Damani sells entire stake in this largecap stock; shares slip 3%

Radhakishan Damani sells entire stake in this largecap stock; shares slip 3%
By Meghna Sen  May 5, 2023 5:54:10 PM IST (Published)

Damani, who was among the key shareholders of the company for at least 28 quarters in a row, sold his entire stake in United Breweries for around Rs 437.8 crore

Ace investor Radhakishan Damani's investment arm Derive Trading And Resorts has offloaded 1.19 percent stake or 3,136,536 shares in a breweries and distilleries company for the March 2023 quarter (Q4FY23), the latest shareholding pattern filed by the company suggests.

Damani, who was among the key shareholders of the company for at least 28 quarters in a row, sold his entire stake in United Breweries for around Rs 437.8 crore.
On Friday, the stock settled 2.44 percent lower at Rs 1,395.20 per share. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has fallen 17.28 percent, while plunging about 5 percent in the last one week. The company's market cap stood at Rs 36,984.99 crore as of today's close.
