Ace investor Radhakishan Damani's investment arm Derive Trading And Resorts has offloaded 1.19 percent stake or 3,136,536 shares in a breweries and distilleries company for the March 2023 quarter (Q4FY23), the latest shareholding pattern filed by the company suggests.

Damani, who was among the key shareholders of the company for at least 28 quarters in a row, sold his entire stake in United Breweries for around Rs 437.8 crore.