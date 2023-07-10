Racing Ahead! Nifty Auto hits fresh record high at 15,630: Check out top gainers in 2023

By Meghna Sen

On a year-to-date basis, the Nifty Auto index has rallied 23.48 percent, compared to the 6.41 percent rise in the Nifty 50. Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto were the top index gainer, while Balkrishna Industries was the top index loser in trade today.

The Nifty auto index is in the spotlight as it is racing ahead of other indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) amid a further improvement in margins expected during the first quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q1FY24) driven by operating leverage benefits. The index, comprising 15 automobile companies, hit a fresh record high of 15,630.20 in Monday's trade.

