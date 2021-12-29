Quarterly rebalancing for Nifty50, Nifty Bank and CPSE on Thursday; these stocks would see inflows & outflows

The quarterly rebalancing for Nifty50, Nifty Bank and Nifty CPSE will take place on December 30 and the changes will be effective from December 31, 2021.

Rebalancing and index changes are key events for the market as it helps market participants understand the direction of institutional flows.

Institutional buying or selling in a particular stock is generally indicative of the sentiment for the stock.

“The capping factor of stocks in all the Nifty Indices is realigned upon a change in equity, investible weighted factor (IWF), replacement of scrips in the index, periodic rebalancing and on a quarterly basis on the last trading day of March, June, September and December. This is done by taking into account closing prices as on a T-3 basis, where T day is the last trading day of March, June, September and December,” Abhilash Pagaria of Edelweiss Alternative Research said in a note.

Funds that are benchmarked to these indices would realign their portfolio in accordance with the changes, which would trigger inflows and outflows in stocks.

Pagaria has highlighted some stocks that are likely to see a meaningful impact in the last 45 minutes of trade on December 30.

During the quarterly rebalancing in Nifty CPSE, weightage of stocks such as Coal India, NTPC, NMDC, NHPC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Oil India, NBCC, Bharat Electronics, SJVN, NLC India and Cochin Shipyard is seen increasing which may trigger inflows of about $1-17 million. Whereas Power Grid Corporation of India may see outflows worth $73 million, the note said.

Meanwhile, in Nifty Bank, stocks such as IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank, Punjab National Bank and RBL Bank may witness inflows of about $ 6-58 million while State Bank of India may witness outflow worth $104 million - the highest.

Others like ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank might see outflows of about $0.1-27 million, Pagaria said in the note.

In the case of Nifty50 constituents, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel and Cipla could see inflows of $1-148 million with RIL witnessing the highest inflow. On the other hand, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Housing Development Finance Corporation, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, Grasim Industries and ITC are expected to see outflows worth $5-18 million, as per the note.

Interestingly, HDFC Bank will see outflows of $15 million in Nifty50 against inflows of $17 million in Nifty Bank. The two stocks which will be collectively seen selling in Nifty50 and Nifty Bank is ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, Pagaria pointed out.