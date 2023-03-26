English
Quant Mutual Fund repositions NFO after change in debt MF taxation

Mar 26, 2023

The move comes after the amendment in Finance Bill made income from debt mutual fund schemes taxable according to an individual’s tax slab. According to the email communication to unitholders, the new dynamic asset allocation fund was initially intended for risk-averse investors, with an equally low risk appetite for volatility, preferring fixed income returns.

Quant Mutual Fund has decided to change the taxation structure of its recently launched Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund from debt to equity. This move comes after the amendment in Finance Bill made income from debt mutual fund schemes taxable according to an individual’s tax slab.

In a communication sent to unitholders, quant Mutual Fund said that the amendment in the Finance Bill "has significantly affected our earlier positioning and consequently the strategy of quant DAAF from a taxation perspective".
According to the email communication to unitholders, the new dynamic asset allocation fund was initially intended for risk-averse investors, with an equally low risk appetite for volatility, preferring fixed income returns.
The fund house in its earlier communication about the scheme had illustrated that quant DAAF would benefit long term investors by rendering the difference between debt and equity taxation to an insignificant 66 basis points (0.66%) over five years holding period, due to indexation benefit on long term capital gains. These projections were made based on the prevailing Income tax rates.
Also Read: Kotak Mutual Fund positive on banking, cement and auto in the near term
"Today, the Parliament passed the Finance Bill, 2023 along with certain amendments. The most significant amendment was the withdrawal of the benefit of indexation on long term capital gains on debt mutual funds for investments made on or after April 1, 2023.  From April 1, 2023, debt mutual fund schemes will be taxed at Income tax rates applicable to an individual’s income tax slab. This has significantly affected our earlier positioning and consequently the strategy of quant DAAF from a taxation perspective.
In view of this impact, and in the larger interest of our investors, quant AMC has unanimously decided to reposition the quant DAAF and modify its taxation from debt to equity due to said amendments to the Finance Bill, 2023. Therefore, the amended investment strategy of quant DAAF, superseding our previous communication," the communication sent to unitholders noted.
Quant Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund was initially floated as a BAF that would dynamically switch between equities and debt assets based on a risk-on, risk-off environment. The twist was that unlike other schemes in the category, QDAAF will not necessarily have a minimum 65 percent equity exposure at any time.
The New Fund Offer is open till April 6, 2023.
Also Read: Finance Bill amendment may to discourage investors to invest in mutual funds: Deepak Shenoy
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
