Qualcomm-backed drone maker said to weigh $125 million India IPO

By Bloomberg

IdeaForge Technology Pvt., India’s largest drone maker backed by Qualcomm Inc., is considering an initial public offering in Mumbai that could raise around $125 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with financial advisers on the potential listing, which could happen in the first quarter of 2023, the sources said. The Mumbai-based firm is seeking a valuation of about $700 million in the share sale, which could mostly consist of new shares, sources said.

IdeaForge is looking to file a preliminary draft prospectus with the regulator by December, sources said, requesting anonymity as the information is private.

Considerations are at an early stage and details of the offering including size and timeline could still change, the people said. A representative for IdeaForge declined to comment.