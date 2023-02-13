homemarket NewsQualcomm and Infosys backed 3 Idiots drone maker files for IPO

Qualcomm and Infosys backed 3 Idiots drone maker files for IPO

1 Min(s) Read

By Asmita Pant  Feb 13, 2023 9:38:45 AM IST (Published)

If the market regulators gives a go ahead for the IPO, ideaForge will be the first ever drone maker listed on the main board of Indian bourses.  Last year, Shankar Sharma-backed Droneacharya Aerial Innovations made a debut on the BSE SME platform.

The Mumbai-based drone manufacturer ideaForge has filed papers with SEBI for an initial public offer, Moneycontrol reported citing sources. ideaForge is a vertically integrated firm which designs and manufactures drones for mapping, security and surveillance applications and has bagged a contract from the Indian Army to supply high-altitude drones.

ideaForge is backed by Qualcomm, Infosys and Florintree Capital Partners.
"The e-filing of the DRHP (Draft Red Herring Prospectus) has been done. The IPO will be a combination of a fresh issue of shares of around Rs 300 crore and an OFS component. The selling shareholders who plan to participate include promoter group entities, Qualcomm, venture capital firms and other investors" Moneycontrol quoted a source.
An earlier protype of ideaForge's surveillance unmanned drone was seen in the movie 3 Idiots.
