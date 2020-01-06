#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Earnings

Q3 earnings preview: Here's how various sectors are expected to perform

Updated : January 06, 2020 02:38 PM IST

The October-December(Q3) quarter is expected to remain muted as various stimulus measures have failed to show the impact on demand so far, a report by Prabhudas Lilladher forecasts.
The overall sales is expected to grow 0.5 percent (-3.5 percent during Q2), while profit before tax (PBT) growth is estimated at 13 percent (-0.92% during Q2), the brokerage predicted.
It estimates some rebound in growth driven by banks, automobiles, and cement sectors.
Q3 earnings preview: Here's how various sectors are expected to perform
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tax dept enhances scope of information to be given under new ITR forms

Tax dept enhances scope of information to be given under new ITR forms

Wealth destroyers: These stocks reduced an investment of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,000 in 10 years

Wealth destroyers: These stocks reduced an investment of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,000 in 10 years

Rupee opens sharply lower at 72.01/$1 on heightened global geopolitical tensions

Rupee opens sharply lower at 72.01/$1 on heightened global geopolitical tensions

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV