Q2 review: Global brokerages remain cautious on outlook; here's what they suggest now
Updated : November 25, 2019 01:22 PM IST
The September quarter earnings remained sluggish despite corporate tax cuts, leading to most brokerages staying cautious on the outlook.
Global brokerage firm Credit Suisse in its Q2 review report said that the weakness in the markets was most in a decade.
Morgan Stanley cut FY20 Sensex earnings growth estimate to 20 percent from 25 percent to reflect the demand weakness.
