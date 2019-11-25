Q2 review: Global brokerages remain cautious on outlook; here's what they suggest now

The September quarter earnings remained sluggish despite corporate tax cuts, leading to most brokerages staying cautious on the outlook.

Global brokerage firm Credit Suisse in its Q2 review report said the weakness in the markets was most in a decade. While the 3 percent and 6 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in BSE100 sales and EBIT were largely expected (ex-oil/metals where growth was 5 percent and 8 percent), the broad-based nature of the weakness was surprising, the report added.

CLSA also believes that for market breadth to improve, broader economic growth outlook needs to improve but expects that the deceleration trend in growth is close to bottoming out.

Nomura also added that while a cut in corporate taxes provides some boost to headline earnings, the operational outlook continues to worsen. Morgan Stanley cut FY20 Sensex earnings growth estimate to 20 percent from 25 percent to reflect the demand weakness in Q2F20 after revenue growth fell to a 15-quarter low. For FY21, it maintains its earnings growth forecast of 23 percent YoY.

The EPS cuts continued in the second quarter as well, though pace moderated. EPS cuts in aggregate were not substantially worse than earlier. BSE100 FY20 EPS saw a 4 percent cut during Q2 results season which was less than that seen in Q1 mostly because several analysts had revised earnings in September (before earnings season) due to the corporate tax cuts. Staples, energy, and industrials saw minor increases during the results season, while banks, discretionary and metals saw the largest cuts. It added that with growth continuing to fall in October/November, it appears unlikely that FY20 would end up seeing any growth in EPS, and that FY21 should see meaningful cuts too.

Market Strategy

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse remains positive on well-capitalised banks (HDFCB, ICICIB, SBI) and rate sensitives (PowerGrid, NTPC), metals and concerned about domestic cyclical like cement (UltraTech Cement) and discretionary (Maruti).

"Thirty-five percent of the companies saw a decline in revenues, and nearly half saw a fall in EBIT. In fact, profit growth was concentrated in very few stocks -- largely banks and Tata Motors, though cement saw good YoY growth too, which was a lagged effect of the March 2019 quarter price hikes. Operating margins improved for telecoms and cement, but declined for metals, IT, energy, discretionary and industrials," Credit Suisse noted.

CLSA

Among index heavyweights, the brokerage continues to like RIL, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and HDFC but maintains 'underweight' call on TCS, Infosys, HUL, and ITC. It prefers corporate over private retail banks. In the model portfolio, CLSA increased underweight weightage on IT by 2 ppts and added to Maruti. Other top ideas included ICICI Lombard, Godrej Props, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Ramco Cements and Sun Pharma.

Jefferies

The brokerage is 'overweight' on financials, industrials and IT. ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and L&T are amongst its top picks. It also likes Syngene, Supreme Industries and Petronet LNG amongst midcaps.

