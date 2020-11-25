Earnings Q2 Review: First earnings upgrade after 23 quarters of downgrades Updated : November 25, 2020 01:33 PM IST Earnings have been quite robust in the September quarter with a number of brokerages revising their future earning forecasts upwards. Recommendations were also upgraded for 13 percent of the stocks in CLSA's coverage versus a downgrade in just 1 percent of the stocks. Almost nine stocks surprised in the September quarter for every two stocks that disappointed. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.