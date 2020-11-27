Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Earnings

Q2 Review: 34 stocks in the Nifty50 index saw EBITDA margin expansion in September quarter

Updated : November 27, 2020 02:35 PM IST

Motilal Oswal pointed out that 34 out of 50 companies in the Nifty50 index have seen an expansion in EBITDA margin.
All key sectors, barring Capital Goods and Utilities, also reported operating margin expansion in Q2.
In the September quarter, ex-Financials, Nifty reported 310bps YoY EBITDA margin expansion to 19.8 percent.
Q2 Review: 34 stocks in the Nifty50 index saw EBITDA margin expansion in September quarter

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Adani Transmission acquires 49% stake in Alipurduar for Rs 1,300 crore

Adani Transmission acquires 49% stake in Alipurduar for Rs 1,300 crore

Tata Power raises Rs 1,000 crore via debentures

Tata Power raises Rs 1,000 crore via debentures

Heranba Industries eyes Rs 1,200 cr revenue in FY21; to enter capital mkts to raise Rs 700 cr

Heranba Industries eyes Rs 1,200 cr revenue in FY21; to enter capital mkts to raise Rs 700 cr

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement