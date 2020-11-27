Earnings Q2 Review: 34 stocks in the Nifty50 index saw EBITDA margin expansion in September quarter Updated : November 27, 2020 02:35 PM IST Motilal Oswal pointed out that 34 out of 50 companies in the Nifty50 index have seen an expansion in EBITDA margin. All key sectors, barring Capital Goods and Utilities, also reported operating margin expansion in Q2. In the September quarter, ex-Financials, Nifty reported 310bps YoY EBITDA margin expansion to 19.8 percent. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.