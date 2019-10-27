#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Q2 results, macro-data expected to induce volatility in the market next week

Updated : October 27, 2019 04:05 PM IST

The Indian equity market might be headed for a choppy trade session during the upcoming week, as the ongoing Q2 earnings result season along with macro-economic data points are expected to induce volatility, feel market experts.
According to market observers, during the holiday-shortened week ahead, investors will focus on the next leg of corporate earnings announcements, as well as auto companies' October sales figures.
The Indian equity market will remain closed on Monday, October 28, to mark Diwali Balipratipada.
